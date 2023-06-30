Entertainment News Roundup: US court approves Cineworld's restructuring plan; Hollywood stars stand by actors not 'swimming in money' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

US court approves Cineworld's restructuring plan

British cinema chain operator Cineworld Group said on Thursday that a U.S. court had approved its debt restructuring plan. The company, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. last year, said it continued to expect to emerge out of bankruptcy in July.

Hollywood stars stand by actors not 'swimming in money'

Laz Alonso recalled his days as an aspiring actor trying to break into the industry with the preconceived notion that all actors were rich. "It's very easy to think all the Hollywood stars or anybody in Hollywood is rich and swimming in money in a swimming pool. That's just not the case," Alonso said as he marched in solidarity with the striking Writer's Guild of America (WGA) during a picket outside the Amazon Studios lot.

Dolly Parton says turning to rock was 'one of the most fun things I've done'

Country music star Dolly Parton says her first rock album "Rockstar" is some of her best, as well as most fun, work she has ever done. Parton, 77, has teamed up with famous names like former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, veteran singers Elton John and Sting as well as her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, for the record released in November.

Motor racing-Marvel fan Ocon gets an invite from Deadpool

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is already reaping the rewards of Ryan Reynolds investing in the Renault-owned Formula One team after securing an invite to join the Hollywood star in filming for 'Deadpool 3'. Reynolds was announced on Monday, along with fellow actors Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan, in a group of investors taking a 24% equity stake in the Enstone-based former world champions.

Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan, Austin Butler join Hollywood's film academy

Pop singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, "Elvis" star Austin Butler and best supporting actor winner Ke Huy Quan were among more than 300 people selected to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that awards the Oscars. Swift, 33, was invited to join the academy's music branch after writing songs for the soundtracks of the 2022 movie "Where the Crawdads Sing" and the 2019 film adaptation of the musical "Cats."

Young at heart: England's Royal Shakespeare Company redefines age

Celebrated British actor Geraldine James thought it was a joke when she was asked to take the lead in the Royal Shakespeare Company's latest production of "As You Like It", a comedy of young love. A quick chat with Omar Elerian, the production's relatively youthful Italian-born director, and James, 72, was "completely sold" on why he wanted a cast dominated by actors aged over 70, she told Reuters.

Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for infection

Pop superstar Madonna has postponed the start of her upcoming tour after being hospitalized in intensive care for a serious bacterial infection, her manager said on Wednesday. The "Vogue" singer is expected to make a full recovery, manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Instagram.

Harrison Ford hangs up his 'Indiana Jones' hat in 'Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford is bidding farewell to one of his most famous roles with new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which heads to theaters on Friday. The 80-year-old Ford, who plays the adventurous Nazi-punching archaeologist, confirmed to Reuters that he will not be returning for more relic-related escapades.

Rapper Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

A Texas grand jury on Thursday declined to press criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott and five others over a 2021 crowd crush at a music festival that left 10 dead and injured thousands, prosecutors said. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the grand jury was the culmination of 19 months of investigation into the tragedy at Scott's Astroworld Festival in November 2021.

From caterers to cowboy outfitters: Writers' strike hits Hollywood economy

Before Hollywood writers walked off the job in early May, Pam Elyea's prop house History for Hire filled an average of 53 requests per week for everything from period-appropriate cameras and luggage to camping gear and snow globes. Weekly orders this year now average 26 as the strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) halted many film and TV productions, Elyea said. She estimates the revenue of the company, which she runs with her husband, has dropped 60% and it is falling $100,000 short of meeting monthly expenses.

