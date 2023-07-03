ATTRAKT releases phone call as proof of poaching attempt on FIFTY FIFTY

In a surprising turn of events, ATTRAKT, the management agency of K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY, has unveiled a phone call between their CEO, Jun Hong Joon, and a representative from Warner Music Korea (WMK) as evidence of an external agency's attempt to poach the talented quartet. The revelation comes shortly after FIFTY FIFTY filed for the suspension of their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT, citing a breach of trust and privacy.

On June 28, Aran, Saena, Sio, and Keena, the four members of FIFTY FIFTY, issued an official statement through their legal representative, BARUN, accusing ATTRAKT of divulging confidential information to the public, including details about Aran's surgery. This led to mounting tensions between the group and their management.

On July 3rd, ATTRAKT's CEO Jun Hong Joon addressed the press and disclosed the contents of his conversation with a WMK representative. The phone call, transcribed as follows, sheds light on the alleged poaching attempt:

WMK: "There's something I wanted to make sure." CEO: "Sure." WMK: "We have proposed 20 billion KRW for the buyout to Ahn Sung Il." CEO: "I have not heard of it." WMK: "You are unaware of it?" CEO: "Yes, what is a buyout?" WMK: "The label." CEO: "What about the label?" WMK: "So... in plain language, we proposed to take over all of the members and such." CEO: "No, not at all."

In response to the recorded conversation, ATTRAKT claimed that CEO Ahn Sung Il, from external music production company The Givers, had been unilaterally proceeding with the buyout of FIFTY FIFTY without CEO Jun Hong Joon's knowledge or approval. The agency further accused Ahn Sung Il of committing additional criminal acts.

ATTRAKT, headed by CEO Jun Hong Joon, possesses the sole management rights of FIFTY FIFTY. When the group was initially formed, ATTRAKT collaborated with The Givers, led by CEO Ahn Sung Il, for music production and project management under a service contract. ATTRAKT held management rights, while The Givers handled the music production aspects.

After FIFTY FIFTY achieved success with their hit song "Cupid," rumors started circulating that CEO Ahn Sung Il of The Givers was attempting to lure the girl group away from ATTRAKT. Following the news of potential third-party interference, all four members swiftly filed for a provisional injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT.

The ongoing dispute between ATTRAKT, FIFTY FIFTY, and The Givers has sparked intense speculation within the K-pop industry. Fans and industry insiders eagerly await further developments and clarification regarding the alleged poaching attempt and the future of the popular girl group.

