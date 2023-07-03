Left Menu

ATTRAKT releases phone call as proof of poaching attempt on FIFTY FIFTY

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-07-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 11:35 IST
ATTRAKT releases phone call as proof of poaching attempt on FIFTY FIFTY
Image Credit: FIFTY FIFTY / Instagram
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

In a surprising turn of events, ATTRAKT, the management agency of K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY, has unveiled a phone call between their CEO, Jun Hong Joon, and a representative from Warner Music Korea (WMK) as evidence of an external agency's attempt to poach the talented quartet. The revelation comes shortly after FIFTY FIFTY filed for the suspension of their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT, citing a breach of trust and privacy.

On June 28, Aran, Saena, Sio, and Keena, the four members of FIFTY FIFTY, issued an official statement through their legal representative, BARUN, accusing ATTRAKT of divulging confidential information to the public, including details about Aran's surgery. This led to mounting tensions between the group and their management.

On July 3rd, ATTRAKT's CEO Jun Hong Joon addressed the press and disclosed the contents of his conversation with a WMK representative. The phone call, transcribed as follows, sheds light on the alleged poaching attempt:

WMK: "There's something I wanted to make sure." CEO: "Sure." WMK: "We have proposed 20 billion KRW for the buyout to Ahn Sung Il." CEO: "I have not heard of it." WMK: "You are unaware of it?" CEO: "Yes, what is a buyout?" WMK: "The label." CEO: "What about the label?" WMK: "So... in plain language, we proposed to take over all of the members and such." CEO: "No, not at all."

In response to the recorded conversation, ATTRAKT claimed that CEO Ahn Sung Il, from external music production company The Givers, had been unilaterally proceeding with the buyout of FIFTY FIFTY without CEO Jun Hong Joon's knowledge or approval. The agency further accused Ahn Sung Il of committing additional criminal acts.

ATTRAKT, headed by CEO Jun Hong Joon, possesses the sole management rights of FIFTY FIFTY. When the group was initially formed, ATTRAKT collaborated with The Givers, led by CEO Ahn Sung Il, for music production and project management under a service contract. ATTRAKT held management rights, while The Givers handled the music production aspects.

After FIFTY FIFTY achieved success with their hit song "Cupid," rumors started circulating that CEO Ahn Sung Il of The Givers was attempting to lure the girl group away from ATTRAKT. Following the news of potential third-party interference, all four members swiftly filed for a provisional injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT.

The ongoing dispute between ATTRAKT, FIFTY FIFTY, and The Givers has sparked intense speculation within the K-pop industry. Fans and industry insiders eagerly await further developments and clarification regarding the alleged poaching attempt and the future of the popular girl group.

Also Read: Squid Game Season 2 updates and everything we know so far

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023