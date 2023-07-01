Squid Game Season 2 updates and everything we know so far

Netflix has recently unveiled the highly anticipated cast for the upcoming season of the hit series Squid Game. Building on the success of the first season, the show's creators have assembled a star-studded lineup that is sure to captivate audiences once again.

Joining the cast of Squid Game Season 2 are several talented actors and actresses who have made their mark in various popular Korean dramas and films. Park Gyu Young, known for her roles in Sweet Home and Celebrity, and Jo Yu Ri, a former member of IZ*ONE, are set to bring their acting prowess to the table. Kang Ae Sim from Move to Heaven, Lee David from The Fortress and Svaha: The Sixth Finger, Lee Jin Wook from Sweet Home and Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, former BIGBANG member T.O.P (aka Choi Seung Hyun), Noh Jae Won from Ditto, and Won Ji An from D.P. and Heartbeat complete the ensemble.

The cast members of Squid Game Season 2 recently gathered for the first table read on June 23. The event was attended by both returning cast members, including Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Jun, who played pivotal roles in the first season, as well as the new additions. The meeting served as an opportunity for the actors to immerse themselves in the story once again and set the stage for the upcoming production.

Squid Game Season 2 is slated to commence filming in the second half of this year. Following the immense success of the initial season, Netflix wasted no time in greenlighting the second installment of the South Korean series. The show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, gained worldwide acclaim and became Netflix's most-watched Kdrama, captivating audiences in 94 countries. In its first four weeks of release, the series garnered over 142 million member households and amassed a staggering 1.65 billion viewing hours, surpassing the record previously held by Bridgerton.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the mastermind behind Squid Game, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season. In a previous interview, he revealed that he is working diligently on new ideas to bring even more thrilling games to the show. While he acknowledged that the majority of the original cast members may not return due to their characters' fates in the first season, he teased that he might have some surprises up his sleeve to reintroduce them in unexpected ways.

Fans of the series can expect to dive back into the intense world of Squid Game when Season 2 premieres in late 2023 or early 2024.

