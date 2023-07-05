Harley Quinn and Joker take on a fantastical world in 'Suicide Squad: ISEKAI' anime trailer

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio have announced an exciting new anime series titled "Suicide Squad: ISEKAI," which will take viewers on a thrilling adventure with DC Comics' beloved characters Harley Quinn and the Joker. The series was unveiled during a panel at Anime Expo 2023, accompanied by a captivating trailer that offers a tantalizing glimpse into the unique world that awaits.

The official website for the show teases fans with the promise of "the most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!" The trailer begins in the familiar, neon-lit streets of Gotham City, where Harley Quinn and the Joker unleash their trademark chaos and mayhem. However, their misadventures take an unexpected turn as they find themselves abruptly transported to a completely different realm.

The new world they find themselves in is a vibrant and sunny fantasy realm, brimming with awe-inspiring creatures and fantastical landscapes. Massive dragons soar through the sky, heroic knights embark on valiant quests, hulking orcs roam the land, and belligerent pig men present an unusual challenge. The juxtaposition of Harley Quinn and the Joker's unconventional antics against this backdrop of fantasy and adventure creates an intriguing premise for the series.

The trailer also hints at the potential appearance of Amanda Waller, the no-nonsense government handler of the Suicide Squad. This suggests that more members of the secretive government black ops team, comprised of incarcerated supervillains, could play a role in the series. As the plot unfolds, viewers can expect to witness the collision of the Squad's unorthodox methods with the unfamiliar and treacherous landscape of this new world.

"Isekai," a Japanese term meaning "different world" in English, serves as the foundation for this exciting series. The isekai genre is popular in Japanese fiction and involves characters being transported to alternate realities through various means, such as portals, magical artifacts, or even reincarnation. While its origins can be traced back to works like "Alice in Wonderland," "The Chronicles of Narnia," and "The Wizard of Oz," the hit anime series "Sword Art Online" propelled isekai into mainstream popularity within the anime community.

Directed by Eri Osada, known for their work on "The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat," "Suicide Squad: ISEKAI" is set to captivate audiences with its enthralling storytelling. The series boasts a talented writing team, including Tappei Nagatsuki, known for their work on "Re: Zero," and Eiji Umehara, recognized for their contributions to "Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song." The character designs will be brought to life by Akira Amano and Naoto Hosoda, both esteemed artists in the industry. Kenichiro Suehiro, known for his musical compositions in works such as "Princess Jellyfish" and "Cells at Work," will provide the series' soundtrack, enhancing the overall immersive experience for viewers.

"Suicide Squad: ISEKAI" promises to deliver thrilling, action-packed adventures as Harley Quinn and the Joker navigate a new and fantastical world, inviting audiences to embark on a captivating journey alongside these iconic characters.

