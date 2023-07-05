Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance - Exciting trailer gives a glimpse of plot

Bandai Namco Filmworks delighted fans with the release of the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. This upcoming anime series will consist of six episodes, each with a runtime of 30 minutes. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the storyline, indicating a focus on the European Front during the One Year War. Devoted Gundam enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the animated adaptation.

Within the Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance trailer, viewers catch a glimpse of the intense One Year War and are introduced to the series' protagonist, Iria Sorari. Two iconic Gundams are showcased: the Federation mobile suit Gundam and the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II. Watch the trailer below:

The director of the series, Erasmus Brosdau, expressed his excitement during Anime Expo 2023. He revealed that the animated series would primarily explore the Zeon side of the One Year War, aiming to present a fresh and realistic depiction of the Gundam world. Brosdau also revealed that the entire series would be created using Unreal Engine 5, groundbreaking software that enhances content creation speed. Fans can look forward to future updates, where more details will be shared.

“I’m very excited to finally be able to talk about this animated series which will shed some more light on the One Year War by focusing almost entirely on the Zeon side. We want to show you the world of Gundam in a new and realistic look so that you can feel like you’re sitting inside the cockpit."

He continued:

"But we are also trying to push the technical aspects by creating this entire series using Unreal Engine 5, a software that allows us to create content much faster. I can’t wait to show you much more so I hope you’re looking forward to future updates. Thank you very much!”

A noteworthy aspect of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is the involvement of actress Celia Massingham. She will not only provide the voice for the lead character but will also contribute to the motion capture process. Celia's previous works in non-anime titles such as Ladies in Black and DC's Legends of Tomorrow have garnered attention.

The animation for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will be handled by Sunrise and Safe House. Director Erasmus Brosdau's choice to utilize Unreal Engine 5 for the entire series has instilled optimism among fans, given his impressive portfolio including projects like The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition and Origin Zero.

Responsible for the writing duties is Gavin Hignight, known for his work on notable titles such as Transformers: Cyberverse and Tekken: Bloodline. Overseeing the mechanical design will be Kimitoshi Yamane, recognized for his contributions to projects like Escaflowne and Cowboy Bebop. Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura will play a crucial role in character design, contributing to the visual appeal of this Gundam project.

Gundam, a Japanese military science fiction franchise, originated as Freedom Fighter Gunboy (or Gunboy) before it underwent a name change. Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise (now Bandai Namco Filmworks) created the franchise, which introduced the concept of giant robots known as "Gundam" to primarily target teenage boys. Mobile Suit Gundam, the groundbreaking TV series that premiered on April 7, 1979, solidified the "real robot" mecha anime genre, featuring massive robotic suits called mobile suits, including the titular mecha, within a militaristic setting. The success of the series led to the expansion of the franchise, comprising 50 TV series, films, and OVAs, alongside manga, novels, video games, and the thriving Gunpla industry, dominating 90 percent of the Japanese character plastic-model market.

