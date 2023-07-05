Gippy Grewal, son Shinda start shooting for next Punjabi project 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'

Actor Gippy Grewal, who is receiving appreciation for his recent release Punjabi comedy film 'Carry on Jatta 3' have started shooting for his next project 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' with his son Shinda. Today, the cast and crew commenced the shooting of the film in Chandigarh.

The 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' cast and team were seen holding clapboards while they pose for the camera. 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is a heart-warming family comedy, helmed by well-known director Amarpreet GS Chhabra and is headlined by multi-faceted star Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda Grewal. The film hilariously outlines the challenges of raising children in a fast-changing modern milieu and promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Gippy Grewal, shared his enthusiasm, "This is a film after my own heart and 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is a very entertaining but authentic take on the dilemmas of modern parenting. I am happy with the increasing interest in Punjabi cinema and its new wave of storytellers and hope to see the industry grow both in terms of quality content and positive synergies ." Discussing the film, Sr Vice President - Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, Siddharth Anand Kumar says, "Punjabi cinema is experiencing a resurgence as we see Carry On Jatta 3 performing very well at the box office and we are seeing a stronger emphasis on well-told stories, relatable characters and contemporary themes. Shinda Shinda No Papa is about parenting in a modern society where the rules of the previous generation don't apply. Shinda was a delight to watch in Honsla Rakh & Gippy and Shinda together of course make this whole premise even more believable. We are also thrilled to work with a talent like Amarpreet GS Chhabra who can tell intimate stories and churn out blockbuster entertainers."

'This film will open new opportunities for Punjabi Industry in terms of scale as well as content. We really hope the audience will appreciate our efforts in enhancing the entertainment industry' added Ravneet Kaur Grewal, producer from Humble Motion Pictures. Director Amarpreet Chabra added, "Working on this project has been very interesting and such refreshing plots are good for Punjabi cinema's growth. This film and its story will show the audience the new direction that storytelling is taking in the industry and I can't wait for them to see it."

The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan who will be featuring in her first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada and the film is slated to be out in 2024. (ANI)

