One Piece Chapter 1087: Additional spoilers unveil surprising revelations

After a brief hiatus due to creator Eiichiro Oda's necessary surgery, the long-awaited return of One Piece is just around the corner. However, the good news is that Oda has successfully recovered and is now ready to make his comeback with One Piece Chapter 1087.

Fans worldwide have been eagerly anticipating this moment, and their excitement is reaching new heights. The new chapter will release on Monday, July 17, 2023. One Piece 1087 is already generating buzz with spoilers circulating online. As we count down the days to the release of One Piece Chapter 1087, let's delve into the intriguing developments and plot points that await us in this upcoming chapter.

The Revolutionary Army's Next Move: One Piece 1087 is expected to pick up where the previous chapter left off, taking us back to Momoiro Island, the current base of the Revolutionary Army. With their pivotal role in the Final Saga, it is clear that the Revolutionary Army will continue to play a major part in the story. As Dragon contemplates the revelations shared by Sabo about the Reverie, the time has come for him to make critical decisions that will shape the future course of the Revolutionary Army's actions.

The World Government's Response: The World Government cannot remain idle as their homeland was attacked and placed under siege. The Revolutionary Army's blockade of the Holy Land, preventing food supplies from entering, has further intensified the situation for the Celestial Dragons. The imminent activation of God's Knights, an elite force, indicates that the Revolutionary Army must be prepared for an impending war. Will the God's Knights prove to be as formidable as expected, or will the Navy also join the conflict against the Revolutionary Army?

Revolutionary Army's Awareness: The Revolutionary Army, led by the indomitable Dragon, has meticulously assembled a powerful force to challenge the oppressive Celestial Dragons. The commanders under Dragon's command have already demonstrated their strength during the Reverie, holding their own against the Admirals. One Piece Chapter 1087 might shed light on the Revolutionary Army's preparations for the imminent war. This focus on their strategy and readiness will add depth to the storyline and build anticipation for the upcoming battles.

The Rise of the Cross Guild: A mysterious group known as the Cross Guild has silently grown in influence within the One Piece world. Their existence, previously hinted at by Sengoku, can no longer be ignored. The recent death of a Vice Admiral at their hands has compelled the Marine headquarters to take swift action. The threat posed by the Cross Guild blurs the lines between pirates and Marines, as bounties are placed on the heads of both groups. Will the Navy engage in an all-out war with the Cross Guild? One Piece 1087 could provide insights into the Navy's preparations for this conflict.

Tumultuous Times on Egghead Island: As the story returns to Egghead Island, the primary setting of the arc, fans are excited to reunite with Luffy and his crew. The island is currently in disarray, with Vegapunk held captive and Nico Robin leading a rescue mission. The impending arrival of the Navy promises an all-out war that may surpass even the Paramount War in scale. With the presence of the enigmatic Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders, the stakes are raised even higher. One Piece Chapter 1087 might offer glimpses into the impending clash and its potential consequences.

Blackbeard Pirates' Conspiracy: The Final Saga has witnessed the active involvement of the notorious Blackbeard Pirates. They clashed with the Heart Pirates near Winner Island and engaged Garp's faction on Beehive Island. Now, a Blackbeard Pirate ship approaches Egghead Island, carrying potential trouble for both the Straw Hat Pirates and Dr. Vegapunk. The ship's passengers, such as Caterina Devon and Lafitte, possess Devil Fruits that enable deception and manipulation. Their arrival only adds to the brewing chaos and hints at an imminent all-out war.

We'll provide more information on One Piece Chapter 1087 as soon as they become available.

Source: Gamerant

