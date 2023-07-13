Genelia Deshmukh adds star power to IVAS, Infra.Market's home interiors brand

Infra.Market is thrilled to announce the addition of Indian actress Genelia Deshmukh as the esteemed brand ambassador for IVAS. With her charm and relatability, Genelia will infuse a youthful appeal into the brand, transporting home interiors into a realm of vibrant dreams. Her magnetic presence and deep connection with the younger generation will expand the horizons of IVAS, striking a chord with the discerning audience.

Aaditya Sharda, Co-Founder of Infra.Market, said, ''At IVAS, we are striving to revolutionize the world of home interiors, offering innovative solutions that combine functionality with aesthetics. Today, we are thrilled to join forces with the talented Indian actress Genelia Deshmukh. Her remarkable achievements and vibrant personality make her a perfect fit for the brand. We look forward to establishing a stronger bond with our target audience and enhancing IVAS's brand presence.'' Genelia Deshmukh will enrich the brand identity, embodying its unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and grandeur that aligns perfectly with the aspirations of consumers.

Speaking on the endorsement, Indian Actress, Genelia Deshmukh said, ''Home is a space that reflects a unique personality and style, and I resonate deeply with the futuristic approach of IVAS in revolutionizing home interiors through technology and customised nuances. I am thrilled to join the Infra.Market family and look forward to their vision of bringing dream homes to life.'' IVAS powered by Infra.Market is derived from the Sanskrit word 'NIVAS' and inspires home renovation. It celebrates the emotional journey of home building by bringing together premier offerings in Fans, Lights, Tiles, Sanitaryware, Bath Fittings, Designer Hardware, and even Modular Kitchen and Wardrobes. IVAS is committed to enhancing the home and bringing beauty to this journey of home transformation, making it both convenient and delightful.

About Infra.Market Infra.Market is India's leading tech-enabled construction solutions company. It is the fastest-growing unicorn in the construction solutions space, with best-in-class economics and profitability metrics. Infra.Market has been profitable for six consecutive years since its inception; it is currently valued at $2.5 billion. Infra.Market is working towards solving complex issues in the Construction & Infrastructure sector via the smart use of technology by creating a community of Manufacturers, Dealers and Architects across India. It is disrupting the opaque nature of this sector by bringing in transparency and efficiency.

Website: www.infra.market LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/inframarket/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153535/IVAS_Ambassador_Genelia_Deshmukh.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)