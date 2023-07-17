Portion of Kala Academy building collapses in Panaji; no casualty
A slab of the under renovation Kala Academy building, a prominent cultural centre run by government, collapsed in Goas capital Panaji, officials said on Monday.
- Country:
- India
A slab of the under renovation Kala Academy building, a prominent cultural centre run by government, collapsed in Goa's capital Panaji, officials said on Monday. No casualty was reported in the incident which took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, they said.
The slab that collapsed was part of an open air auditorium, an official said. “No casualty was reported as there was no one in the area when the incident happened,” the official said.
State Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude said, ''We have asked for a report from the Public Works Department over the incident.” He said the slab that collapsed was not part of the main building which is currently being renovated. The Kala Academy building has remained vacated for more than two years due to the renovation work. A number of international events, including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), have been held at the Kala Academy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Kala Academy
- Panaji
- IFFI
- Govind Gaude
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more
PM Modi's landmark visit: Celebrating 25th anniversary of India-France partnership
Leading Taiwanese firms looking at relocating production bases to India: Policymakers
Gadkari says 70 pc work of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway complete
India's Yuki Bhambri bags maiden ATP doubles title in Mallorca