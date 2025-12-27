Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Wrap Up Delhi Schedule for 'Peddi'

Actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor have concluded the Delhi shooting schedule for their upcoming film 'Peddi'. Under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana, the film promises to bring captivating visuals to the screen, thanks to the efforts of cinematographer R Rathnavelu and the creative team at Vriddhi Cinemas.

The production is spearheaded by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with support from Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Music lovers will be keen to hear the soundtrack, crafted by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, adding to the anticipation for the worldwide release on March 27, 2026.

The ensemble cast includes dynamic performances by Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma, paired with promising talent Janhvi Kapoor, highlighting her second Telugu project alongside 'Devara'.

(With inputs from agencies.)