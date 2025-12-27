Left Menu

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Wrap Up Delhi Schedule for 'Peddi'

Actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor have completed the Delhi schedule of their film 'Peddi', directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is set to release globally on March 27, 2026. Fans can expect performances from notable actors and a soundtrack by AR Rahman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor have concluded the Delhi shooting schedule for their upcoming film 'Peddi'. Under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana, the film promises to bring captivating visuals to the screen, thanks to the efforts of cinematographer R Rathnavelu and the creative team at Vriddhi Cinemas.

The production is spearheaded by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with support from Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Music lovers will be keen to hear the soundtrack, crafted by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, adding to the anticipation for the worldwide release on March 27, 2026.

The ensemble cast includes dynamic performances by Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma, paired with promising talent Janhvi Kapoor, highlighting her second Telugu project alongside 'Devara'.

