Tower of God Manhwa: An Update on its Current Status

The realm of manga and manhwa has witnessed a surge in popularity over the years, and alongside the renowned Japanese manga, South Korean manhwas have also captivated readers worldwide. Among these, "Tower of God" stands tall as an exceptional manhwa, garnering immense praise and acclaim. With several mobile game adaptations, merchandise, and even Tower of God anime series, has enjoyed remarkable success. In this article, we will delve into the captivating world of "Tower of God," exploring its plot, its future, and the reasons behind its massive fan following.

Tower of God Synopsis

The heart of "Tower of God" revolves around a young boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. For most of his life, Bam found himself confined beneath the enigmatic and colossal Tower. His only companion was Rachel, a close friend who eventually decides to enter the Tower. Devastated by her departure, Bam miraculously opens the Tower's door and embarks on a journey to reunite with Rachel, even if it means facing death. As he ventures into the Tower, Bam encounters allies who will aid him on his ascent through its numerous floors.

Tower of God Current Status and Future

As of now, "Tower of God" has reached season 3 episode 152 or chapter 569, and the manhwa is still ongoing. There were speculations about the series potentially concluding when S.I.U. (the author) took an indefinite hiatus in the summer of 2022. However, those concerns were put to rest when the manhwa's new chapters were released in February 2023. Presently, the story is unfolding within the Marriage Tournament arc, where Bam faces the possibility of joining Lo Po Bia Traumerei's family, Lo Po Bia. Despite this, the series appears far from its conclusion.

The narrative holds the promise of a family war, with characters like Bam's master Jinsung Ha having left his family, adding further depth and complexity to the plot. Moreover, considering that the Battle of Nest was a prolonged conflict, any potential family war will likely be equally extended, allowing for in-depth storytelling and character development.

The Tower itself comprises a staggering 135 floors, leading readers to anticipate the continued climb of Bam and other characters as the manhwa progresses. Moreover, the possibility of a conflict against Zahard looms on the horizon, where Bam might play a crucial role as a pilot. With all these narrative elements in play, it is evident that "Tower of God" has much more to offer before reaching its eventual, well-crafted conclusion.

Tower of God Arcs and Popularity

Currently divided into three seasons with a total of 569 chapters, "Tower of God" boasts numerous episodes, each referred to as Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. The most recent season 3 episode 153 (chapter 570) is slated for release on Monday, July 31, 2023. Within the manhwa, various arcs are captivating readers, further propelling its popularity.

The main arcs of "Tower of God" include:

Tower of God: Part 1 - Episode 1-79

Tower of God: Part 2 (The Prince of Zahard) - Episode 1-35

Extra Floor - Episode 36-37

Tower of God: Part 2 (The Workshop Battle) - Episode 38-110

Tower of God: Part 2 (The Hell Train) - Episode 111-315

Tower of God: Part 2 (The Last Station) - Episode 316-337

The manhwa's incredible popularity is well-reflected in its global readership. By February 2020, "Tower of God" had garnered a staggering 4.5 billion views worldwide. Additionally, it boasts a colossal 1.1 billion English reads on Line's Webtoon platform, solidifying its position as one of the most popular manhwas in the industry.

Appeal and Character Evolution

The allure of "Tower of God" lies in its unique world-building, transporting readers into a captivating universe filled with mystery, intrigue, and breathtaking action. As the story unfolds, readers witness the incredible evolution of its characters, who undergo significant growth and development throughout the series. This evolution serves to deepen the readers' emotional connection, making the manhwa even more compelling.

Where to Read Tower of God

For those eager to embark on this enthralling journey through the Tower, "Tower of God" chapters can be accessed on the official website towerofgod.com.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for the latest updates on South Korean manhwa.

Also Read: Lookism Chapter 460 predictions, recap, release date and time