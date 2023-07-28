The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4: Release date, time, recap and what to expect

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4 is coming soon! In the previous episode, Maou, Chiho, and Sariel were involved in a plot to trick others into believing Chiho was part of Maou's world domination scheme. Chiho, in return, received Idea Link training from Sariel and assisted him in fixing his relationship with Kisaki. There's a buzz among fans that Episode 4 might feature Emi and Suzuno delving into the lore of demons.

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4 is set to air on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST, on Japanese channels such as TOKYO MX, BS11, MX, and a few others. Because of differences in time zones, the episode might be available on Friday in some countries. As a result, the airing time will vary internationally. However, it should still debut on Thursday in most places worldwide.

Here's the international release schedule for The Devil is a Part-Timer S3 E4:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, August 3

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, August 3

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, August 3

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, August 3

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, August 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 3

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 3

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, August 4

In the third episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3, Maou and his gang create a scheme, trying to trick everyone into believing that Chiho is involved in his plot for world domination. Chiho makes a deal with Sariel to learn the Idea Link technique and promises to help him make peace with Kisaki in return.

In a surprising turn of events, Chiho is kidnapped by Farfarello and Erone who want to know more about their plans. Chiho manages to convince them that she's indeed working with Maou on his world takeover plan. Maou, alongside Suzuno, Emi, and Sariel, shows up at the spot, which assures Farfarello and Erone enough to head back to Ente Isla.

As for what to expect in The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4, Emi and Suzuno might start digging into the history and myths of demons. It comes from Suzuno's curiosity about whether demons, like angels, used to be humans. This could lead to a detailed look at characters like Maou, Alciel, and Urushihara.

On the other hand, we could see more of Emilia in The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4, focusing on her mixed feelings for Maou, which she might be trying to sort out.

As soon as we receive any new information about The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 4, including spoilers, trailers, and more, we'll make sure to keep you updated.

