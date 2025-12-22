Enhancing India's Defence through Strategic Collaboration
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have signed a memorandum to boost collaboration in research, education, training, and technology for national security enhancement. Key areas include defence technology research, capacity-building, and reinforcing India's strategic autonomy in internal security.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) entered into a strategic partnership on Monday, formalized by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This collaboration seeks to enhance research, education, and technology support pivotal to bolstering national defence and internal security.
The agreement was signed by DRDO's Director General Chandrika Kaushik and RRU Vice Chancellor Bimal N Patel, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh present. The MoU outlines joint research projects, PhD and fellowship programs, and specialized training for security forces to address emerging operational challenges and technology gaps.
Highlighting a shared commitment to national security, the initiative aims to fortify India's self-reliance in defence technologies. The collaboration aligns with the national vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' reinforcing strategic autonomy during 'Amrit Kaal.'
