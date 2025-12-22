Left Menu

Yen Weakness: Economic Shifts and Government Responses

The Japanese yen nears record lows against the euro and Swiss franc, as traders sell following the Bank of Japan's cautious stance on interest rates. Japanese officials hint at potential intervention, driven by new fiscal policies under Prime Minister Takaichi. Meanwhile, European currencies show mixed performance.

The yen has plunged to near-record lows against the euro and Swiss franc on Monday following the Bank of Japan's recent caution on interest rates, leading to increased currency selling. Citing concerns, Japanese officials have signaled potential intervention.

New fiscal spending plans under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi are further straining Japan's financial situation, contributing to the yen's instability. Despite higher bond yields, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's low-key post-decision remarks have not bolstered confidence in the yen.

Elsewhere, the euro and pound have shown resilience, with the European Central Bank maintaining current rates while the Bank of England suggested fewer rate cuts, underlining the broader economic landscape influence on currency valuation.

