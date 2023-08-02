Left Menu

Ministry of Steel confers National Metallurgist Awards to recognize contributions in metallurgical field

Applications for Metallurgist Awards (NMA) - 2023 are invited from Individuals from Industry and Research & Academia.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Steel, Government of India confers National Metallurgist Awards to recognize outstanding contributions in the metallurgical field, covering Operations, Research & Development, Waste Management and Energy Conservation. Applications for Metallurgist Awards (NMA) - 2023 are invited from Individuals from Industry and Research & Academia.

Objective of  National Metallurgist Awards Scheme

NMA scheme recognises outstanding contribution of metallurgists working in Iron & Steel sector covering the fields of manufacturing, research, design, education, waste-management, energy conservation and their specific contribution to achieve objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Awards will be given in the following Four categories:-

Lifetime Achievement Award

National Metallurgist Award

Young Metallurgist Award

Environment

Metal Science

Award for R&D in Iron & Steel Sector

Modes of Nominations

Application will only be received online through the web portal https://awards.steel.gov.in from 07/08/2023 onwards. The deadline for receiving the applications is 05:00 PM of 06/09/2023.

Guidelines regarding eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions related to National Metallurgist Awards are also available in the website link mentioned above.

This scheme is only for Indian nationals who have made contribution in the field of metallurgy in India through their work in industry, R&D or academia. Eligibility of candidate will be considered from 01/01/2023.

(With Inputs from PIB)

