Fantasy Boys to debut 11-member group excluding Yoo Jun-won

Fantasy Boys, the new sensation in the music world, is gearing up to make their mark in the industry. However, recent revelations have added a twist to their much-anticipated debut. Yoo Jun-won, who garnered significant attention during the MBC audition show 'Boys Fantasy', will no longer be a part of the group's lineup.

Pocket Doll Studio, the management behind the Fantasy Boys group, released an official statement on the 23rd. The studio revealed that Yoo Jun-won's participation in group activities came to a halt due to "unauthorized departures". The crux of the matter centers on disagreements about Yoo Jun-won's contract terms. It has been noted that Yoo Jun-won's parents repeatedly approached the studio, leveraging his rank as No. 1 on the show, to push for a contract amendment, particularly a higher profit-sharing rate.

The studio expressed their concerns in these words: "If we adjust the profit distribution rate differently from other members with the final vote ranking, the issue of fairness may arise, so we fully explained why we couldn't do that every time. However, Yoo Jun-won's parents had him leave without permission twice and at the same time notified him that he would not be able to join the team in the end."

Despite this setback, the Fantasy Boys group remains resolute. The group will move forward with their 11 talented members, namely Kim Gyu-rae, Hong Seong-min, Oh Hyun-tae, Lee Han-bin, Ling-chi, Kang Min-Seo, Hikari, Soul, Kim Woo-Seok, Hikaru, and Keidan. Fans eagerly await their debut, which is set for September. The official debut date will be unveiled on the 25th of August.

In their concluding remarks, Pocket Doll Studio expressed their intent to amicably resolve the ongoing issue with Yoo Jun-won. They have promised unwavering support for the remaining 11 members, ensuring their debut remains unaffected by recent events.

The Fantasy Boys group, created by popular votes through a survival program, acknowledges the hopes of viewers and apologizes for the inability to debut with the initially chosen 12 members. They continue to request steadfast support from fans as they embark on this new journey.

Fantasy Boys will make their debut in September.

