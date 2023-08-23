Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah's electrifying chemistry takes center stage in JTBC's "Destined With You"

In a sensational display of on-screen chemistry, Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah captivated audiences during the press conference for JTBC's latest romantic drama, "Destined With You." Directed by Nam Ki-hoon and penned by the acclaimed writer of "100 Days My Prince," No Ji-sul, this enchanting series promises a spellbinding journey of love and destiny.

Recalling their initial encounter on set, Jo Bo Ah reminisced, "The first day of shooting is etched in my memory. Our exchange of lines felt seamless, and the chemistry between us was nothing short of extraordinary. It was as if the universe conspired to create a perfect connection right from the start."

Rowoon, too, expressed his genuine fondness for Jo Bo Ah, stating, "Meeting Jo Bo Ah during the script reading was a delightful experience. Often, practicing lines alone can be overwhelming, but the magic truly happens when the entire cast gathers to bring the words to life." He added, "The on-set ambiance was incredibly positive. Although my role demanded intricate emotions, the support from everyone has been tremendous, and we're harmonizing wonderfully."

"Destined With You" unfolds a tantalizing romance between Lee Hong-jo (Jo Bo-ah) and Jang Shin-yu (Rowoon). At its core lies an enigmatic forbidden book, sealed for three centuries, which falls into Hong-jo's possession, inadvertently casting a curse that entangles Shin-yu. The gripping narrative revolves around Shin-yu, a lawyer ensnared by the spellbinding book's malevolent influence.

Premiering with a resounding buzz, "Destined With You" introduces a unique blend of romance, reincarnation, and the enigma of a mystical tome. The masterful direction of Nam Ki Hoon, known for "Kiss Sixth Sense," "Voice 3," and "Tunnel," combined with the storytelling prowess of No Ji Sul, the esteemed writer behind "100 Days My Prince," fuels anticipation for an unforgettable viewing experience.

No Ji Sul shared insight into her creative process, saying, "I meticulously balanced romance and comedy, ensuring every facet of the tale shines. While the drama is a fantasy, it lacks the traditional superhuman elements. Instead, it's rooted in the fervent belief that circumstances will align. This longing's warmth and the joy it brings to our daily lives became my focus."

The chemistry resonating among Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Jun, and Girl’s Day’s Yura promises an exhilarating spectacle for viewers. Jo Bo Ah's portrayal of civil servant Lee Hong Jo, adept at resolving civic disputes at Onju City Hall, takes an unexpected turn as she becomes the custodian of an ancient box, holding the key to breaking Jang Shin Yu’s curse.

Jo Bo Ah expressed her hopes for the series, sharing, "Every aspect of 'Destined With You,' from its creation to execution, exudes care and dedication. I wish the audience could feel the same array of emotions that touched me when I first read the script."

Audiences can anticipate stellar performances from the cast, including Kim Hye Ok as the mystical Eun Wol, Song Young Kyu as Yoon Na Yeon’s father and Onju City Mayor Yoon Hak Young, Jung Hye Young as Jang Shin Yu’s affectionate mother Cha Yoon Joo, and Lee Pil Mo as Jang Shin Yu’s apprehensive father, Jang Se Heon.

Notably, the vibrant personalities of Onju City Hall's staff promise to infuse laughter into the narrative. Lee Bong Ryun shines as Ma Eun Young, Lee Hong Jo's unwavering support in the Environment and Greenery Division. Hyeon Bong Sik excels as the division’s leader Gong Seo Gu, adding a touch of intrigue, while Mi Ram, Park Kyung Hye, and Lee Tae Ri round out the dynamic ensemble.

Director Nam Ki Hoon emphasized the complexity of characters and their interactions, promising an engaging ride. He urged viewers to savor the performances, reinforcing that the drama's charm lies in the intricacies of the relationships.

"Destined With You" premiered on August 23 at 10:30 p.m. KST, and for global audiences, the magic continues as it streams on Netflix in selected regions, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in a world where love transcends time and fate.

Also Read: Fantasy Boys to debut 11-member group excluding Yoo Jun-won