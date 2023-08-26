Cobra Kai Season 6 production updates and release date

Fans of Cobra Kai have been waiting for news about Cobra Kai Season 6. The wait just got a bit longer because the show's return to Netflix is delayed.

The last time we got new episodes was in September 2022. Because there was no news for a while, fans were worried. But, good news: Netflix has said they will have another season, and they're calling it the biggest one yet. It's also going to be the last season.

Cobra Kai first started on YouTube, then moved to Netflix after two seasons. Because of the Karate Kid spin-off, many people started watching it, especially during the pandemic.

Netflix said on January 20, 2023, that Cobra Kai 6 would happen. The delay happened because the people who make the show were busy with another show called "Obliterated." That show finished in November 2022 and will come out in 2023.

Hayden Schlossberg, one of the people who makes Cobra Kai, said they have an ending planned. It might happen in Season 6. Jon Hurwitz, another creator, said they chose to end the show, not Netflix. They wanted to end the story their way.

However, there's no Cobra Kai Season 6 release date yet. They haven't finished writing or filming. Because of this, it's unlikely to come out in late 2023. Also, because they said this season is going to be "big," it might mean more action, new places, and maybe more episodes.

To add to the delay, there's a problem. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) are on strike. They started in May and July 2023. So, even if they had scripts, they couldn't film.

Now, we're waiting for Netflix and others to talk to the WGA and SAG. Once they agree, Cobra Kai Season 6 can start filming.

Some Cobra Kai actors have shown they support the strike. Martin Kove and Xolo Maridueña posted about it on social media. You can see it below.

A letter to you, the greatest fans in the world, from the showrunners of COBRA KAI. pic.twitter.com/Nz71m5iOOm — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 20, 2023

We hope Cobra Kai Season 6 comes out by spring 2024, but that might not happen. Netflix usually takes about a year after they start filming to release a show. If they start filming in 2023, we might see the new season in late 2024.

Also Read: Alchemy of Souls Season 3: Renewal status and possibilities