Award-winning actor Kristin Chenoweth ties knot with Josh Bryant

The Tony award-winning actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth got married to her musician husband Josh Bryant in a charming ceremony in Dallas, Texas, People reported. According to Chenoweth, "I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my entire life." "I had no intention of getting married. I tried getting engaged before and failed. before I met Josh. I thought, "Why would I ever let this guy go?" at that point. I'm very fortunate.

The couple's weekend wedding celebrations began on Friday with a rehearsal dinner at Capital Grille and a Baskin-Robbins bespoke cake for dessert. On Saturday, they exchange vows in front of their 140 guests at a private home. As the couple's friends and relatives settled down, a string quartet began to perform from the balcony of the house. The ceremony began with the couple's dog Thunder, who was also their ring bearer, making a big entrance to the appropriate AC/DC song "Thunderstruck."

Chenoweth selected a Pamella Roland gown with a sheer pink and nude overlay and a bow design at the back for her walk down the aisle. She explains the structured dress with the tiny pearl flowers on the bodice, "I didn't want to wear white." "Elegant and plain. I chose a pretty unconventional wedding gown since I never thought I would get married. I adore it. "On that day, I want to look and feel like Kristin, and I want Josh to see the girl that he has been with for five years," Chenowet told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony.

"I'm going to look glamorous and all that, but my hair isn't going to be up to heaven, even though we'll be in Texas. It's going to look like me." Two weddings parties started their relationship. The two first connected in 2016 at the niece of the Holidate star's wedding. Backroad Anthem, Bryant's band, was scheduled to play.

When Chenoweth's nephew got married two years later and Backroad Anthem provided the musical entertainment, Chenoweth and Bryant were once again forced to cross paths. In October 2021, Bryant asked Chenoweth to marry him. According to PEOPLE, he proposed wearing a three-stone halo ring by De Beers Forevermark by Rahaminov. After being proposed to on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City, the pair had dinner at Fresco by Scotto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)