Young trekker defies odds to become a role model for youth in J-K’s Ramban

Braving all odds including the loss of his parents at an early age, a young trekker from a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has emerged as a role model for the youth of his region.

Tanveer Ahmed, a native of the remote and breathtaking Mahu-Mangat bowl who is in his early twenties, was an instructor of trekking, camping, and skiing activities at a three-day winter festival organised by the Indian Army in the Mohu Valley in March this year.

"During this event, Tanveer made history as the first individual from Ramban district to lead trekking, camping, and skiing activities alongside the Indian Army. This collaborative effort drew a significant number of tourists, shedding light on the valley's natural beauty and the potential for adventure tourism in the area," a defence spokesperson said.

Despite the challenges life threw his way, Ahmed's determination and thirst for adventure have led him to achieve the extraordinary feat, the spokesperson said.

Born into a farmer's family in a remote village, Ahmed had limited opportunities growing up. He also defied other odds, including the tragic loss of both his parents at a tender age and the involvement of his brothers in militancy, he added.

Speaking about how Ahmed broke into trekking, the spokesman said, ''Ahmed's remarkable journey began with his high school education at Adnan Model High School in Banihal town of Ramban. From there, he embarked on a path of self-discovery and skill development. He pursued a Bachelor of Tourism and honed his mountaineering skills at the prestigious Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering.'' ''Ahmed additionally delved into winter sports at Pahalgam and completed a skiing course at Gulmarg, equipping himself with a unique set of expertise," he added.

An innate adventurer, Ahmed spent five years exploring the enchanting Mohu-Mangat valley, the spokesperson said, adding that his ''deep connection with the region'' led him to participate in the winter festival organized by the Indian Army in the Mohu valley from March 16-18.

Inspired by the Army's support and encouragement, the young trekker now has ambitious plans to embark on a virgin trek route from Mohu in the Jammu region to Chirsar and Bramsar lakes in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir, he added.

The spokesman said that Ahmed's remarkable journey, catalysed by his partnership with the Army, has not only fortified his skills but has also propelled him to greater heights in life.

"Ahmed has emerged as a beacon of hope and a role model for the youth of the region, demonstrating that with unwavering determination and a love for adventure, one can overcome any adversity and create a brighter future for oneself," he added.

