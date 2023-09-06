My Hero Academia Chapter 399: All Might's epic battle and Aoyama's heroic moment

The newest installment of the beloved Japanese manga series, My Hero Academia, is here with Chapter 399, and it's packed with thrilling moments that have fans on the edge of their seats. Creator Kohei Horikoshi continues to push the boundaries of creativity in the Final War arc, delivering nail-biting sequences that keep readers hooked.

What to Expect in Chapter 399?

In the latest chapter, the spotlight shines on the showdown between All Might and the menacing All For One, while also giving some much-needed attention to Aoyama. The action is intense, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's next.

Towards the end of the previous chapter, All Might unleashed a flurry of powers, including Ingenium's speed and Uravity Buster's strength, not to mention Froppy's suction cups and Shoto Cannon's fiery blast. All Might shifted from a defensive stance to an aggressive one, hinting at the depth of his abilities.

He also tapped into Tailman, inspired by Ojiro's powerful tail. This impressive display of power from Class 1A students showcases the intensity of the fight's pace. However, All For One still has a few tricks up his sleeve, like Bakugo's Explosion Quirk, which ensures this battle won't wrap up in the next chapter.

All Might vs. All For One: A Clash of Titans

All For One is no pushover; he quickly realized that All Might was trying to turn back time on his Quirks, effectively erasing him. To counter this, All For One refrained from using his full power, all while attempting to break All Might's resolve.

All For One aimed to prove that All Might was insignificant and that crushing him wouldn't require his full strength. Despite these words, All For One unleashed some of his deadliest abilities, surprising fans with his overwhelming power. He damaged All Might's armor and landed powerful punches, but All Might's resolve remained unshaken.

Aoyama's Heroic Moment

Chapter 399 took a surprising turn when it introduced Aoyama, a character who hadn't seen much action lately. Aoyama's battlefield was a sight to behold, with every Hero in his unit defeated, including the formidable Fat Gum. Kunieda, a powerful adversary, used her unique ability to neutralize their Quirks. Aoyama was also struggling.

The chapter shifted its focus to Aoyama, giving him his moment to shine, much like other Class 1A students have had recently. Aoyama used his navel laser without his belt, with an assist from Hagakure, blindingly refracting it onto Kunieda. It was a pivotal moment for him.

The Grand Finale Approaches

After delving into Aoyama's fight, the chapter returned to the epic battle between All Might and All For One, beautifully weaving together both narratives. All Might's monologue about Heroes culminated in a powerful attack from the sky, thanks to his bird-like weapon, Anima. This massive laser strike, inspired by Aoyama, dealt significant damage to All For One.

All Might declared that, despite the odds, he would not lose. Even without a Quirk, he radiated a bright determination that touched the hearts of fans. This is All Might's moment, his farewell, his last dance, and he intends to make it count.

As the battle intensifies, All Might's powers dwindle, and All For One's time is running short. The climax of this epic confrontation is on the horizon, and fans can't wait to see how it all unfolds in the upcoming chapters of My Hero Academia.

