Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97: A new era of battles

Dragon Ball Super fans, get ready for an adrenaline-packed experience in Chapter 97!

In the recent Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96, we were treated to an intriguing addition to the ongoing saga involving the iconic Red Ribbon Army. This villainous group has a rich history within the Dragon Ball universe, dating back to the original Dragon Ball series and carrying over into Dragon Ball Z, where remnants of the organization led to the creation of the Androids.

The resurrection of the Red Ribbon Army in Dragon Ball Super has captivated fans, especially with the prominent roles played by Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 in the current arc. But the real excitement lies in the awakening of Cell Max, which sets the stage for Chapter 97.

As we saw at the end of the last chapter, Cell Max has emerged from his slumber, albeit incomplete, ready to unleash chaos upon the world. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97 is expected to continue this thrilling storyline, showcasing the sheer power and destructive potential of Cell Max.

However, Cell Max won't be the only one in the spotlight. A multitude of fighters has gathered to confront this formidable foe. Among them are the Gamma androids, who have switched allegiances to fight alongside the Z Warriors against evil. Their impressive combat abilities will be put to the test as they face off against Cell Max.

But the real question on fans' minds is whether Goten and Trunks will take on Cell Max. This could be the perfect moment for them to showcase their fusion technique as Gotenks, now as grown-up teens. Meanwhile, other warriors will also join the battle, and Gohan, one of the strongest characters, might make a triumphant return to action.

Speaking of strength, Piccolo has recently unveiled his Orange Piccolo transformation, displaying overwhelming power. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97 promises an intense showdown where Piccolo goes head-to-head with Cell Max. However, the outcome of this epic clash remains uncertain, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

As Piccolo's powers come to the forefront, we're reminded of his gigantification abilities, which haven't been seen in the series for quite some time. While Piccolo may give it his all, the threat posed by Cell Max is substantial, and the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

The chapter could also put the spotlight back on Gohan, a pivotal character with a history of battling formidable foes. With the emergence of Cell Max as the ultimate enemy, Gohan's role becomes crucial. Will he unlock a new transformation, similar to his appearance in the movie "Super Heroes"? The anticipation is high, and fans are eager to see Gohan's growth as a fighter.

In the fast-paced world of Dragon Ball Super, anything can happen. Whether it's Piccolo's showdown, Gotenks' fusion, or Gohan's transformation, Chapter 97 is poised to deliver exhilarating battles and character development.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97 will released on September 20, 2023. Fans can enjoy this exciting chapter for free via Viz Media. It's a new era of battles in the world of Dragon Ball Super, and the excitement is palpable!

