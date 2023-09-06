Diana Ross performs 'Happy Birthday' serenade for Beyonce

American singer and actor Diana Ross surprised American singer Beyonce with a serenade in honour of her 42nd birthday, reported People. At the singer's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles Ross made an unexpected appearance and sang 'Happy Birthday.'

The 'Cuff It' singer was surprised when Motown great Diana Ross led the crowd in singing 'Happy Birthday' to her. Ross explained that she had to pay it forward since Beyonce had sung 'Happy Birthday' to her, reported People. Beyonce told Ross on the stage, "Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much."

"You sang 'Happy Birthday' to me so I wanted to sing it to you," Ross replied to her. Many of the industry friends present at the performance caught the heartwarming moment between the two singers on camera.

However, Kim Kardashian posted a video of it to her Instagram Story. She wrote, "A birthday song from @dianaross." Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian attended the show with Kim's baby North West, as well as their niece Penelope Disick, the daughter of their sister Kourtney Kardashian, reported People.

When Ross turned 75 in 2019, Beyonce sang a birthday song for the 'Motown' singer. Prior to transferring the festivities to the Hollywood Palladium, the Supremes singer hosted a star-studded celebration at the Warwick in Los Angeles.

When Ross turned 75 in 2019, Beyonce sang a song for the Motown singer. Beyonce has already disclosed that Ross is a musical inspiration for her. In the film version of the popular musical Dreamgirls, she also portrayed a fictional female group singer who became a solo star and was modelled after Diana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)