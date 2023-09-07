Left Menu

'Jawan' fever grips Kashmir; valley's lone multiplex running houseful over the weekend

The fans of the superstar, most of them youth, gathered at the Inox multiplex located in Shivpora area early morning for the first show of the action entertainer on Thursday.The multiplex is running six shows daily, except for five on Friday.Vijay Dhar, owner of the multiplex, said there is always a lot of excitement for a Shah Rukh Khan movie.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:06 IST
'Jawan' fever grips Kashmir; valley's lone multiplex running houseful over the weekend
  • Country:
  • India

Excitement was palpable among superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans here as ''Jawan''-fever gripped Kashmir with the valley's lone multiplex running houseful till the weekend ahead. The fans of the superstar, most of them youth, gathered at the Inox multiplex located in Shivpora area early morning for the first show of the action entertainer on Thursday.

The multiplex is running six shows daily, except for five on Friday.

Vijay Dhar, owner of the multiplex, said there is always a lot of excitement for a Shah Rukh Khan movie. ''The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had mentioned it (the response) in the Parliament when 'Pathaan' released here. The initial response (for 'Jawan') has been very good. It is houseful for the four days (till Sunday). Then it depends upon the movie and how much the people like it," Dhar told reporters. He said there are six shows throughout the week, except for Friday when there are only five, and the multiplex is running houseful till Sunday. "The response from the youth has been very good," he added.

After watching the first show, Faizan Yusuf from Pulwama said the movie would smash all records at the box office. "The movie is wonderful. It is far better than what we expected. Khan looks fitter onscreen than how he seems to be in its trailer. The movie and its storyline matches the hype generated before its release. God willing, it will be a mega blockbuster. I have booked tickets for all shows," he told PTI here. Shahid from Srinagar also praised the movie and said it was ''worth the hype''.

''All the seats were full and Khan is looking amazing. The story is also good, it is a masala movie. SRK's movies are a support for the Bollywood," he said. ''I am very satisfied and this film will be a superhit and will break more records than 'Pathaan','' Anas, a local youth who watched the movie, said.

The superstar's fan club in the valley also celebrated the release of the movie by cutting a cake inside the multiplex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023