PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:02 IST
Kite festival in Jammu marks Janmashtami
A kite festival in Jammu marked Janmashtami on Thursday, in keeping with the ancient tradition of the Dogras and to promote culture and tourism in the region.

The event at the Bahu ropeway showcased the splendour of the ride that links important pilgrimage sites in the city. Jammu Tourism Director Vivekanand Rai told PTI, ''My greetings to all the people of Jammu on Janmashtami. Flying kites on Janmashtami is an integral part of Jammu culture.'' Deputy Commissioner (Jammu) Sachin Kumar Vaishya inaugurated the festival to highlight the region's tourism potential.

Over a hundred enthusiasts took part in the festival with kites of various shapes, sizes and colours. ''We chose this location and invited the people. Over a hundred enthusiasts have come so that youngsters and tourists know that gondola rides are also available in Jammu,'' Jammu Tourism Deputy Director Mohd Jabbar told PTI.

Azharuddin, a kite enthusiast, said, ''It is very good that the kite festival is being organised by the tourism department. I have been watching this festival for the past three years. We enjoy it. More children and youth should take part to promote culture.'' Shubang Sethi claimed the first prize of Rs 3,000 while Himanshu Gupta and Kunal Goria secured the second- and third-place awards worth Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

All participants were also given certificates of appreciation.

