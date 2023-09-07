Janmasthmi 2023: Vicky Kaushal attends Dahi Handi event amid heavy rains

Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday, attended the Dahi Handi event amid heavy rains in Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was spotted in a white traditional attire and interacted with people in the event. He also broke Dahi handi.

He also danced to his song 'Kanhaiya Twitter pr Aaja' from his upcoming film 'The Great Indian Family'. Expressing excitement about it, Vicky said, "Growing up in Mumbai, Dahi Handi was more than just a celebration. It was all about the spirit, unity, and unbreakable bonds of the people. I always felt that the human pyramid formed to break the 'Handi' is a powerful metaphor for resilience and unity. This festival reflects India's spirit."

He added, "I am extremely delighted that this year, I get to be a part of that infectious vibe and celebrate it with such enthusiastic kids. This will definitely take me down my childhood memory lane when I used to go with my family for the local Dahi Handi celebration." Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film 'The Great Indian Family', which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film will be out in theatres on September 22. Vicky Kaushal stars in a completely new avatar as the local singing sensation in 'The Great Indian Family'. (ANI)

