Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma Roped in by India's Leading Women's Fashion Brand W as a 'W Woman'

India's leading women’s fashion brand - W, on-boarded famous Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. With this partnership the brand prepares to launch its high-decibel festive campaign that beautifully merges the warmth of festivities with the spirit of modernity. The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women. It captures the essence of women being the centre of every celebration, thereby urging women to cherish their individuality and ‘Celebrate your story’. Speaking about the association, Anushka Sharma said, ''I am happy to be a part of the W for Woman family as a brand ambassador. The brand's ideology resonates with my beliefs and values. The brand celebrates the essence of every woman, her unique story, her convictions, her beliefs, her challenges and her wins. To me, W for Woman is the embodiment of a thinking woman’s brand, reflecting the modern woman who embraces her roots- a woman who is truly Indian at heart and global in her outlook.” Anant Daga, Managing Director - TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd., said, ''Anushka’s vibrant persona and strong individuality perfectly complement the essence of the brand. Anushka epitomises the inspiring and accomplished modern woman, seamlessly transitioning through diverse roles, embodying the true spirit of the W woman. Our festive range, unveiled alongside this campaign, takes on a fresh identity-an all-new avatar. We are excited to have Anushka on board as the W woman.” The specially curated Festive Collection by W includes its widest range of Anarkalis, Festive sets, dresses and lots more. It boasts of an exquisite array of fabrics, carefully selected to enhance the festive experience. From cotton lurex sets adorned with metallic gota trims to velvety textures with matte sequins, the collection offers a tactile journey through the opulence of the festive season. The incorporation of coloured zari weaves, mirror work, and intricate dori work with sequin highlights bring a rich and diverse palette of textures and embellishments. Availability The 'Celebrate Your Story' campaign is poised to make its grand debut on sept 6. Fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters can explore the complete range of festive collection at exclusive W outlets, as well as online at www.wforwoman.com and www.myntra.com. The collection will also be available at prominent large-format stores, multi-brand outlets, and online retailers, ensuring easy accessibility for fashion-forward consumers across the country. About W W for Woman is a mirror for the new-age Indian women who are rooted at home and taking on the world with panache, playing myriad of roles with élan and taking on the challenges in her stride. With a unique design sensibility, the Indian Salwar - Kameez was transformed into its chic & urban yet comfortable form. It is a brand that provides contemporary Indian wear for working women and home makers and believes in delivering design functionality with mix n match combinations. About TCNS TCNS is India’s leading women’s branded Apparel Company. The company designs, manufactures, markets and retails a wide portfolio of women’s branded apparel across multiple brands. Its product portfolio includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, combination sets and accessories that cater to a wide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including everyday wear, casual wear, work wear and occasion wear. It sells its products across India and through multiple distribution channels. As of Feb 28th, 2023, it sold its products through 616 exclusive brand outlets, 2300+ large format store outlets and 1098 multi-brand outlets, located in 29 states and two union territories in India. It also sells its products through exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka and products are available in select countries through the brand website www.wforwoman.com and online retailers.

