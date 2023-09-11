Left Menu

Pankaj Tripathi inaugurates library in his village in memory of his late father

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently inaugurated a library at a school in Belsand, Bihar in fond memory of his late father Pandit Banaras Tiwari.

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:54 IST
Actor Pankaj Tripathi with his late father (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently inaugurated a library at a school in Belsand, Bihar in fond memory of his late father Pandit Banaras Tiwari. Speaking about it, Pankaj said, "In dedicating this library to the cherished memory of my father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, I hope to instil a lifelong love for knowledge and literature in the hearts of the students of Belsand, Gopalganj. Education is the greatest gift we can give to our future generations, and it is my honour to contribute to their journey of learning."

Pankaj's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari breathed his last in August. He was 99. Meanwhile, on the film front, Pankaj is currently basking in the success of his film 'OMG 2', which advocates normalising sex education.

He will be next seen portraying former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 'Main Atal Hoon'. He is also all set to receive National Film Award for his role in 'Mimi'. (ANI)

