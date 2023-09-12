"It's been long...I have seen u dance like this”: Salman Khan praises Pulkit Samrat for his moves in 'Ve Fukrey'

Salman Khan was left impressed with the dance moves of Pulkit Samrat in the latest track, 'Ve Fukrey' from his upcoming comedy-drama 'Fukrey 3'. The 'Dabangg' actor took to his Instagram story and praised him. He wrote, "It's been long Pulkit that I have seen u dance like this... too good. Wish u the very best for Fukrey 3."

After receiving compliments from Salman, Pulkit expressed his excitement and posted on hi social media handle, "Tiger's roar is like music to my ears!! can't keep calm.. swagging my way to the mooooon!! #Fukrey3 Thank you Bhai!! @beingsalmankhan." 'Ve Fukrey' features the lead cast of the film Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh.

Sung by Dev Negi and Asees Kaurm, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. 'Fukrey 3' also stars Richa Chadha in the lead role.

The trailer of 'Fukrey 3' brought back fond memories of this beloved comedy franchise. Seeing the Fukrey gang, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) back on the screens is truly a delight. The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments, ensuring that the film will be incredibly entertaining. Pulkit and Varun's characters are seen planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha in the trailer.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

The third instalment of the comedy-drama 'Fukrey' will be released in theatres on September 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)