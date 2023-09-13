Jessica Chastain to receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival

Actor Jessica Chastain will be honoured with the Zurich Film Festival's Golden Icon Award. Chastain will present her latest film "Memory" at the festival alongside director Michel Franco and co-star Peter Sarsgaard on October 1. The film bowed at Venice where Sarsgaard won best actor, Variety reported.

"Memory" follows Sylvia (Chastain), a social worker who leads a simple and structured life revolving around her daughter, her job and her AA meetings. This is disrupted when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their encounter profoundly impacts both of them as they open the door to the past. Previous recipients of the Golden Icon Award include Glenn Close, Hugh Grant, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn, Sharon Stone and Ben Kingsley.

The Zurich Film Festival will run from September 28 to October 8. The European premiere of Kristoffer Borgli's satire "Dream Scenario," starring Nicolas Cage, will open the festival. A documentary about musician Pete Doherty, "Peter Doherty — Stranger in My Own Skin," will have its world premiere in the festival's Sounds section. (ANI)

