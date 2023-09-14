NFDC ScreenWriters’ Lab 2023 unveils 8 writers and scripts from across India

''Killa'' director Avinash Arun's next feature project ''Boomerang'', National Award-winning cinematographer Savita Singh's "Ballad of the Circus" and Rohan K Mehta's "Absent" are among the eight scripts that have been selected for NFDC Screenwriters' Lab.

The initiative by National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) aims to develop, nurture, and promote original voices from all over India, and this time, the stories that the Lab has selected ranges from themes of magic realism, fantasy, horror/thriller, women's empowerment, cross-border politics, LGTBQ+ issues, and mental illness, a release from NFDC said.

In its 16th edition, the NFDC Screenwriters' Lab has selected scripts in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, English, Urdu, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, and Tibetan. "We, at NFDC, strongly feel that a well-written script forms the foundation of a compelling story, engaging characters, and meaningful dialogue, all of which are essential elements of a successful film," Prithul Kumar, Managing Director of NFDC, said in a statement.

"We are at the forefront of not only training our writers to better develop their unique stories, but also pitch them successfully to domestic and international producers and investors at Film Bazaar, while keeping industry trends and practices in mind,'' he added.

The selected scripts also include -- Sanju Kadu's "Kosla (The Cocoon)", Neha Negi's "Chhawni (Cantt)", Vatsala Patel's "Daant (Bite)", Biswa Ranjan Pradhan's "Pramana Patra" and Diwa Shah's "Chab (Refuge)".

The three-part intensive workshop is an annual programme that offers emerging and established screenwriters an opportunity to fully develop their screenplays under the guidance of acclaimed script experts from India and around the world, according to the release. Mentors this year include founder of NFDC ScreenWriters' Lab Marten Rabarts (New Zealand), Claire Dobbin (Australia), Bikas Mishra (Mumbai), and Ketki Pandit (Pune). Some of the award-winning projects to emerge out of the NFDC Screenwriters' Lab include -- ''Lunchbox'' (Ritesh Batra), ''Lipstick Under My Burkha'' (Alankrita Shrivastava), Dum Laga Ke Haisha'' (Sharat Katariya), ''Titli'' (Kanu Behl), ''A Death In The Gunj'' (Konkona Sen Sharma) and ''Bombay Rose'' (Gitanjali Rao).

