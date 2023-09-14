SoftBank's Arm valued at nearly $60 bln as shares rise in Nasdaq debut
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:41 IST
SoftBank's Arm notched a valuation of nearly $60 billion in its market debut after shares of the British chip designer opened 10% above their offer price on Thursday.
Its stock opened at $56.10 per American Depositary share versus the initial public offering price of $51.
