Rape, cheating case filed against reality show star Shiyas Kareem

The Kerala police have registered a rape and cheating case against a reality show star and model Shiyas Kareem based on a complaint lodged by a female gym trainer, who was employed by him at his gymnasium in Kochi.

The 32-year-old woman, a Kasaragod resident, raised allegations against Kareem that she had been raped and molested multiple times by him since 2021, police said.

''The complaint was lodged on September 16. The woman also alleged that he owes her Rs 11 lakh which he took from her over the time,'' a senior police official said on Saturday.

In her complaint, she alleged that Kareem, who owns a gymnasium in Kochi, promised to make her partner in his business and sought money. She also claimed that he had assaulted her multiple times.

