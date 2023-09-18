Left Menu

Ganesh Chathurthi: Bengaluru temple adorned with coins, currency notes worth Rs 2.5 cr

18-09-2023
Ganesh Chathurthi: Bengaluru temple adorned with coins, currency notes worth Rs 2.5 cr
On the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, the Sathyaganapati Temple premises at JP Nagar here was adorned with coins and currency notes worth Rs 2.5 crore.

The Ganesh Chathurthi festival began on Monday with religious fervour in Bengaluru and across Karnataka with devotees thronging to temples and pandals to seek blessings of the deity.

With its unique decoration, the Sathyaganapati Temple has caught the attention of devotees.

According to the trustees, the temple which has been managed by Shree Sathya Ganapati Shirdi Sai Trust has meticulously crafted garlands of 5, 10, and 20 rupee coins, as well as 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 rupee notes, collectively valued at approximately 2.5 crore.

The elaborate decoration, executed by a dedicated team of 150 individuals over the course of a month, has been equipped with state-of-the-art security measures and CCTV surveillance to ensure its safety, one of the trustees said.

What makes this embellishment even more remarkable is the creation of artistic depictions using coins, including images of Lord Ganesha, 'Jai Karnataka', 'Nation First', 'Vikram Lander', 'Chandrayaan', and 'Jai Jawaan Jai Kisan'.

''The unique currency ornamentation will remain on exhibit for a week'', one of the trustees said.

