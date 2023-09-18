Goa Archbishop extends Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

Left Menu

This auspicious festival calls for removal of obstacles, growth in wisdom and promotion of unity, creating thereby a serene environment for enjoying togetherness, sharing happiness and promoting cultural integrity, he said.

Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao on Monday extended wishes to the people of Goa for the Ganpati festival, which begins on September 19.

Fr Ferrao, in his message, said the festival calls for the removal of obstacles, growth in wisdom and promotion of unity. ''As our Hindu brethren celebrate the traditional festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, with great religious fervour, devotion and joy, I would like to convey, along with the Catholic faithful of this Archdiocese, peaceful greetings to every member of the Hindu community in this State,'' the Archbishop said. “This auspicious festival calls for removal of obstacles, growth in wisdom and promotion of unity, creating thereby a serene environment for enjoying togetherness, sharing happiness and promoting cultural integrity,” he said.

