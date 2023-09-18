UK police receive sex assault allegation following Russell Brand reports
London police said on Monday they had received an allegation of a sexual assault dating back 20 years following media reports about comedian and actor Russell Brand. Police said the alleged incident had taken place in Soho, central London, in 2003.
"Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support," the statement said.
