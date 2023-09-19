SRK brings Ganpati Bappa home, wishes everyone "good health", "wisdom"

Left Menu

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence Mannat on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:02 IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence Mannat on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of Ganesha idol, SRK took to Instagram and expressed his festive greetings to all.

"Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!" he wrote. Several fans reacted to Shah Rukh's Ganesh Chaturthi wish and extended their heartfelt greetings.

"Ganpati Bappa Maurya," a fan commented. "Wish you the best sir," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of 'Jawan', which has broken several records at the box office. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. In an interview with ANI, Atlee opened up about how his collaboration with SRK took place.

"I was busy shooting for 'Bigil' and all of sudden I got a call from Shah Rukh sir's office. I flew to Mumbai and met Khan sir. It was a moment to cherish all my life. He humbly said, 'I want to work with you.' I was surprised to hear this. I replied, 'Sir, it's a great honour for me but I am just four films old.' He then said, 'You can make it…just do an Atlee film for me. I want to be a part of your world'. I came back to Chennai, worked on the script for eight months and then we finally came up with 'Jawan'," he wrote. Deepika Padukone also has a special cameo in 'Jawan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

