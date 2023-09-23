French police clash with protesters during Paris demonstration
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:15 IST
- Country:
- France
A demonstration against police violence in Paris on Saturday saw some clashes between protesters and police in what French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called "unacceptable violence".
Video footage posted by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a moving police car being struck with iron bars. Nunez also said a bank had been targeted.
"We see where anti-police hatred leads," Darmanin wrote on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Laurent Nunez
- Paris
- Gerald Darmanin
- Darmanin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French citizen dead, eight injured in Moroccan earthquake
Ranbir Kapoor poses with a fan in classic French beret in New York
“Very satisfactory G20 declaration…”: French diplomatic sources explain wording on Russia-Ukraine war
We support deep reform of international institutions to reflect current reality of world: French President Emmanuel Macron.
Under its G20 presidency, India sent across message of peace and unity to world: French President Macron