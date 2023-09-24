Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Romania's Enescu music festival eyes next edition as 2023 event wraps up

As this year's George Enescu Festival winds down in Romania's capital city, organizers of one of Europe's biggest classical music events are already training their sights on the next edition of the festival to be held in 2025. The 27th Enescu festival, a biennial event, could bring in American orchestras for the first time in years, said Cristina Uruc, one of the main planners, alongside established festival performers.

Cherckerboard reigns on Versace catwalk at Milan Fashion Week

Checkerboard dominated Versace's catwalk at Milan Fashion Week, with designer Donatella Versace serving up the print on dresses and suits for women's wardrobes next spring. Models wore collarless jackets and short feminine dresses in pastel colours as well as boxy satin jackets paired with billowy shorts in Friday night's show.

Warner Bros to expand British studios' production capacity by over 50%

Warner Bros Discovery on Thursday said it planned to expand production capacity at its Leavesden studios near London by more than 50%, adding 10 new sound stages to the facility where much of the "Barbie" blockbuster and HBO's "House of the Dragon" were filmed. The project, announced during a visit to Los Angeles by British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, is expected to create some 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, the company said in a statement.

No deal yet as Hollywood writers, studios talk for third straight day

Striking Hollywood writers and top studio executives met for a third straight day on Friday, ending with a decision to continue talks on Saturday as they try to end a work stoppage that has shut down film and TV production for months. While workers across the entertainment industry waited for word of the outcome, no agreement was announced as the strike reached its 144th day.

Nigerians march for late Afrobeats star as police exhume body

Nigerians marched in several states this week in an outpouring of grief and to press authorities to investigate the death last week of popular Afrobeats musician Mohbad, forcing the police to exhume his body on Thursday for an autopsy. The 27-year-old singer, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died in a Lagos hospital in unclear circumstances.

