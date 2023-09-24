Left Menu

Memoir of author Gurcharan Das to release next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:48 IST
Memoir of author Gurcharan Das to release next month
  • Country:
  • India

Touted to be moving and honest, memoir of author and former CEO of Procter & Gamble India Gurcharan Das will hit the stands in October, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Sunday.

The book, titled ''Another Sort of Freedom'', is filled with moments of ''deep introspection at every turn alongside wise observations on the author's encounters with history on four continents'', the publishing house said.

Born in Lyallpur, Punjab -- now Pakistan -- during World War 2, Das, a well-known author and commentator, studied at Harvard University and was CEO of P&G India, before he became a full-time writer.

His bestselling books are ''India Unbound'' and ''The Difficulty of Being Good''.

''The memoir has helped me to understand myself. It is only when I began to relive my life that I discovered the persistent leitmotif of moksha and laghima. This refrain has made me aware of the many demeaning human bondages in my life, mostly of my own making... In the end, a memoir is a story, and what is the world, says the Yoga Vasishtha, but the impression left by a story,'' the 79-year-old wrote in the book.

Setting out to become an engineer, Das who ended up with a philosophy degree from Harvard University, abandoned a promising academic career in ivy-covered halls to become a salesman for Vicks VapoRub in India's dusty bazaars.

This eventually led him to the CEO's position of P&G India. However, one day at the peak of his professional life, his high-powered corporate mask crumbles, and he walks away to become a celebrated writer.

The book has received advance praise from the likes of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and former governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

While Rajan described the memoir as ''frank, funny, and thoughtful''; Gandhi called the memoir ''an honest, riveting tale which will live long on bookshelves and in libraries''.

''It begins with his early memories of Partition's horrors and takes us through an undergraduate life at Harvard, where he studied with the philosopher John Rawls, and his time as a victim of the Licence Raj in India; and it ends in a search for a natural moksha. Gurcharan's life is never dull, mirroring in many ways the story of independent India. Truly a life well lived!'' Rajan wrote in his praise for the book.

The author's previously written works include ''A Fine Family'', ''Three Plays'', ''The Elephant Paradigm'' and ''India Grows at Night''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023