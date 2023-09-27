Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 402: Spoilers, Release Date and more

Devdiscourse | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 08:20 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 402: Spoilers, Release Date and more
Image Credit: Shonen Jump
  • Country:
  • Japan

The big battle between All For One and All Might is finally going to end. They've been fighting intensely in recent chapters, but now All For One has become stronger and defeated both All Might and Stain. Fans are really excited about My Hero Academia chapter 402.

My Hero Academia 402: Release details

"My Hero Academia" chapter 402 will be out on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 12 am in Japan. But, depending on where you live, you can get it on Sunday, September 24. Here's when:

US West Coast: 8 am

US East Coast: 11 am

UK: 3 pm

Central Europe: 4 pm

India: 8:30 pm

Philippines: 11 pm

Japan: Midnight (next day)

Central Australia: 1:30 am (next day)

Recap of My Hero Academia Chapter 401

Stain told how he found All For One’s blood and wanted to teach All Might a lesson. All Might got the message silently.

When they tried to defeat All For One, the bad guy used a power to force out his blood so Stain couldn’t stop him. All For One had expected Stain's move and threw him away, focusing on All Might.

All For One spoke about Stain's impact on Tomura and his team, then he hurt Stain and took his power. All Might tried to help, but a strong laser from All For One broke his armor. Even hurt, All Might thought of his past mentors and kept trying to move towards All For One with a smile.

The story ended with the bad scene of U.A. school falling and news that All For One was near Shigaraki and Deku, ready to jump there.

My Hero Academia Chapter 402 spoilers

In the upcoming "My Hero Academia" chapter 402, the story might shift to Tomura and Deku's fight. We'll probably get a quick review of what happened between All Might and All For One. After a few chapters, the story will come back to now, with both villains showing up.

Chapter 402 might have Deku and Tomura talk about their roles and how One For All affects them. They might even realize they understand each other deeply. But, this chat will likely be short, and they'll go back to fighting by the end of the chapter.

 Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237: What Happens After Gojo's Death?

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023