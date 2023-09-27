“Last minute improvisation”: Paloma shares interesting stories behind song ' Agg Lagdi’ in ‘Dono’

Paloma Dhillon, who is gearing up for her debut with 'Dono', shared some interesting stories about the dance sequence in the film. 'Dono' marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Paloma, daughter of veteran actor actor Poonam Dhillon. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding where Dev (Rajveer), a friend of the dulhan (bride), meets Meghna (Paloma), a friend of the dulha (groom). Amidst the fun and frolic around a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination, read the film's description. The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart."

On the experience of shooting for her debut film, Paloma said in a statement, "Although you're doing scenes where you're bearing the weight of heavy jewellery, shooting in the scorching heat, walking on pebbles, or working long hours outdoors with crowds all around, and people watching what truly matters in the work. It's about showing up, doing what you're supposed to do, and bringing your absolute best to the table. When you're on set, it's the passion for your craft that drives you, and doesnt matter between action and cut." "During Agg lagdi our choreographer Vijay Ganguly and our director Avnish said all they wanted for me is to really enjoy the song and steps so Vijay sir said I can just have fun, it was a last minute improvisation we did in the van and it turned out so organically on set," she added.

Recently, Paloma told ANI how her parents reacted after she he bagged the female lead in 'Dono'. "Our parents (Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon ) have done three films together. And all of them are super cute and I felt like they were amazing to watch on screen. When my parents found out that I am doing this film, they were happy for me and very excited it was long process before I got a call from Avnish that I got the film. So it meant a lot. And we went got for a lunch as a family to celebrate," she told ANI.

The film is all set to be released on October 5. (ANI)

