Khushi Kapoor wears mother Sridevi's iconic gown at 'The Archies' screening

Khushi Kapoor is turning heads not just with her acting but also with a fashion statement that echoes her mother's iconic style. On Tuesday, she graced the screening of her debut film 'The Archies' in a golden gown that was worn by her mother and late actor Sridevi back in 2013. Remembering her mother on this special day, Khushi chose to pay tribute to Sridevi in the iconic ensemble.

Sridevi wore this gown with intricate crystals as a showstopper in 2013 at the IFA red carpet. Now, it takes centre stage once again as Khushi steps into the world of Bollywood. A source close to Khushi Kapoor revealed, "Khushi is extremely happy to pay a tribute to her mother as she wears such an iconic gown which was once worn by her mother. She is also wearing Sridevi's jewellery for the red carpet. This is a very special day and for Khushi it's particularly an emotional debut."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. 'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)