Left Menu

Khushi Kapoor wears mother Sridevi's iconic gown at 'The Archies' screening

Khushi Kapoor is turning heads not just with her acting chops but also with a fashion statement that echoes her mother's iconic style. On Tuesday, she graced the screening of her debut film 'The Archies' in a golden gown that was worn by her mother and late actor Sridevi back in 2013.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:50 IST
Khushi Kapoor wears mother Sridevi's iconic gown at 'The Archies' screening
Khushi Kapoor, late actor Sridevi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Khushi Kapoor is turning heads not just with her acting but also with a fashion statement that echoes her mother's iconic style. On Tuesday, she graced the screening of her debut film 'The Archies' in a golden gown that was worn by her mother and late actor Sridevi back in 2013. Remembering her mother on this special day, Khushi chose to pay tribute to Sridevi in the iconic ensemble.

Sridevi wore this gown with intricate crystals as a showstopper in 2013 at the IFA red carpet. Now, it takes centre stage once again as Khushi steps into the world of Bollywood. A source close to Khushi Kapoor revealed, "Khushi is extremely happy to pay a tribute to her mother as she wears such an iconic gown which was once worn by her mother. She is also wearing Sridevi's jewellery for the red carpet. This is a very special day and for Khushi it's particularly an emotional debut."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. 'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023