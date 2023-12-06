Left Menu

Taylor Swift is named Time Magazine's person of the year

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:38 IST
Is the year of Taylor Swift over now? Not yet.

Time Magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, among others.

"While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force," Time said about her selection.

Her year included the wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined 1989' album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She's even the subject of college courses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Time's 2022 person of the year.

