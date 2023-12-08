'Fool Me Once' Trailer, a Harlan Coben Mystery, Hits Netflix and Stuns Viewers

Netflix's latest offering for mystery enthusiasts, "Fool Me Once," is set to hit screens on January 1, 2024, promising an exhilarating start to the New Year. Adapted from Harlan Coben's best-selling novel, the series stars an ensemble cast featuring Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Dino Fetscher.

Richard Armitage takes on the lead role of Joe, a character whose life takes a tragic turn in what initially appears to be a routine robbery.

However, the narrative takes an unexpected twist as Joe's widow, Maya (played by Michelle Keegan), discovers him alive on her nanny-cam footage. This shocking revelation propels "Fool Me Once" into a realm of mystery and intrigue, leaving audiences questioning the boundaries between reality and deception.

The series, comprising eight episodes, follows Maya's journey as she grapples with the inexplicable return of her supposedly deceased husband. Adeel Akhtar portrays Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce, leading the investigation into Joe's death while wrestling with his own concealed secrets.

"Fool Me Once" is the latest collaboration between Harlan Coben and Netflix, following the success of previous adaptations like "The Stranger," "Safe," and "Stay Close." Coben, serving as an executive producer, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing yet another one of his novels to life.

In a statement, Coben described "Fool Me Once" as a pulse-pounding thriller that explores the intricate dynamics of secrets and deceit, showcasing their power to both unite and tear people apart. The series is produced by Nicola Shindler's Quay Street, known for their previous successful collaborations with Coben.

With Netflix premiering all episodes on January 1, 2024, "Fool Me Once" is poised to be a binge-worthy experience for those craving suspense and unexpected twists. Watch the trailer below.