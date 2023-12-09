Left Menu

Aamir Khan attends event with daughter Ira, son-in-law Nupur, ex-wife Reena Dutta

Actor Aamir Khan on Saturday attended an event in Mumbai along with his daughter Ira Khan, his soon-to-be son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 22:41 IST
Aamir Khan attends event with daughter Ira, son-in-law Nupur, ex-wife Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, Reena Dutta (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aamir Khan on Saturday attended an event in Mumbai along with his daughter Ira Khan, his soon-to-be son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Aamir could be seen sporting a clean shaved look. He wore a maroon short kurta, denims and shoes. Reena, on the other hand, opted for a pink saree, while Ira looked beautiful in a black and white saree.

Ira's fiance Nupur was also at the table dressed in a blue shirt, pants and black half jacket. Aamir was recently stuck in flood-stricken Chennai. He was later rescued with help from the fire and rescue department of the state government.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in the drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The 'Ghajini' actor has now locked the Christmas 2024 date for the release of his next film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. His next film will be facing a clash with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 'Welcome To The Jungle' on Christmas 2024.

The film will go on floors in January 2024, as per Taran Adarsh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023