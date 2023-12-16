Blue Lock Manga: Chapter 245 Release Details and Potential Plotline

Blue Lock, a popular soccer-themed Japanese manga, keeps readers engaged with its thrilling story and dynamic characters. The manga unveils new chapters weekly, and fans are eagerly anticipating Chapter 245, which is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, December 27, 2023, worldwide.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Blue Lock Chapter 245!

Blue Lock Chapter 245 Release Information

Titled ‘Die All A Once’, Blue Lock Chapter 245 is expected to mark the conclusion of the intense match between Paris and Gen. The release time for Japanese readers is midnight JST on Wednesday, December 6, but for the rest of the world, it's set to drop on Tuesday, December 27, 2023.

To ensure you catch the release at the right time, consider checking your local time conversion, as release times may vary based on your time zone. For those interested in purchasing the official manga, it is available on the Book Walker and Kobo websites. English-speaking fans can access it through Kodansha, while French-speaking enthusiasts can explore it via Pika.

For your convenience, here are the Blue Lock Chapter 245 release times in various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am

British Summer Time (BST): 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

Central Standard Time (CST): 9:00 am

Philippines Standard Time (PST): 11:00 pm

Korean Standard Time (KST): 12:00 am

Australian Time: 12:30 am

Blue Lock Chapter 245 Potential Plotline

Blue Lock Chapter 245, titled "Die All at Once," is expected to bring the Paris X Gen match to a close, potentially unveiling the final score to highlight PXG's strength in comparison to Barcha.

A significant focus in the upcoming chapter might shift towards the Bastard Munchen players, who face the challenge of strategizing against Charles Chevalier. While Raichi Jingo appears to be the prime candidate to mark the formidable midfielder, there's a possibility that Igaguri could step into that role.

In the preceding chapter, Isagi and others were keen observers of the match between Paris X Gen and Barcha. The match unraveled PXG's versatility with two distinct playstyles exhibited by their strikers, Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido. Moreover, the manga unveiled Charles Chevalier as a key member of the French team, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding storyline.

Blue Lock Chapter 244 Summary

In Blue Lock Chapter 244, titled "PXG," the Bastard Munchen players recognized that increasing one's auction valuation hinged on actively contributing to goals. This realization set the stage for Isagi and the others to head to the monitor room, eager to witness the match between Paris X Gen and Barcha.

During the match, a significant revelation unfolded—PXG employed a double standard of playstyles and formations for their two key strikers, Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido. This strategic diversity added complexity to their gameplay, posing a challenge for the Bastard Munchen players.

As the Bastard Munchen team grappled with how to counter PXG's tactics, Isagi and Hiori astutely observed that Charles Chevalier emerged as the linchpin of the French team. He not only retained his position in both playstyles but also contributed uniquely with crucial assists, establishing himself as the heart of PXG's strategies.

