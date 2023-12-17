Left Menu

Uttarakhand Film Development Council Chief Banshidhar Tiwari meets Anupam Kher

Uttarakhand Film Development Council Chief Executive Officer and Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari paid a courtesy call to veteran actor Anupam Kher today. DG Information Banshidhar Tiwari informed Anupam Kher about the film policy of Uttarakhand and said that in the proposed film policy of Uttarakhand, a special provision has been made to encourage new film locations.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 20:32 IST
Anupam Kher with Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Recently, Kher met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the State Secretariat. Both exchanged warm greetings and discussed the new film policy implemented by the state government. Dhami recently announced a subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore for film production in the state.

Uttarakhand has become one of the major hubs of shooting lately. Akshay Kumar recently shot his film 'Shankara' in Uttarakhand. Kajol and Kriti Sanon also recently shot a major portion of their upcoming film 'Do Patti' in Uttarakhand. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.'Do Patti' also stars Shaheer Sheikh. The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited.

Apart from this, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. She also has 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

