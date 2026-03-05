Left Menu

Massive Crackdown in Bhopal: West Central Railway Fines Ticket Violators Rs 36.30 Crore

The West Central Railway in Bhopal detected over 5.69 lakh cases of irregular travel in 11 months, collecting Rs 36.30 crore in penalties. Cases included ticketless travel, improper tickets, and unbooked luggage. February alone saw 49,674 violations, generating Rs 3.10 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Central Railway (WCR) has undertaken a significant crackdown on irregular travel across its Bhopal division, resulting in nearly 5.7 lakh cases being identified over the last 11 months.

According to an announcement by Bhopal division's public relations officer, Naval Agrawal, authorities have collected a staggering Rs 36.30 crore in penalties from these violations. Between April and February of the current fiscal year, ticket-checking teams detected numerous instances of non-compliance, including traveling without a ticket, traveling with improper tickets, and transporting unbooked luggage.

The effort has seen significant returns, as just last February, authorities identified 49,674 violations and accrued revenues amounting to Rs 3.10 crore from the penalties imposed in that single month.

