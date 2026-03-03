Left Menu

Uttarakhand Prepares for Amit Shah's Visit: Marking Four Years of Dhami Government

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Uttarakhand on March 7. The visit coincides with the four-year completion of the Dhami government. The event at Bairagi Camp will feature exhibitions on state achievements and public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:46 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meticulously inspected the preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to the state on March 7. This visit is notably significant as it marks the four-year milestone of the Dhami government.

Dhami's thorough review covered key logistical areas including stage and seating arrangements, parking facilities, and public utilities such as drinking water and electricity. Emphasizing the need for effective coordination, he instructed all departments to work collectively to ensure the program's success.

Accompanied by top officials from the Garhwal region and BJP leaders, Dhami highlighted the importance of showcasing the state government's achievements through exhibitions at the Bairagi Camp. Shah's visit also coincides with the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, emphasizing improved public service delivery.

