Uttarakhand Prepares for Amit Shah's Visit: Marking Four Years of Dhami Government

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meticulously inspected the preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to the state on March 7. This visit is notably significant as it marks the four-year milestone of the Dhami government.

Dhami's thorough review covered key logistical areas including stage and seating arrangements, parking facilities, and public utilities such as drinking water and electricity. Emphasizing the need for effective coordination, he instructed all departments to work collectively to ensure the program's success.

Accompanied by top officials from the Garhwal region and BJP leaders, Dhami highlighted the importance of showcasing the state government's achievements through exhibitions at the Bairagi Camp. Shah's visit also coincides with the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, emphasizing improved public service delivery.